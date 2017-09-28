THE LATEST

Florida man subdues Starbucks carjacker for police officers

Irene WrightThe Charlotte Observer(TNS) Two Florida residents are being credited with stopping a man accused of robbing...
Group of masked men intentionally crashed into luxury car and robbed...

Screenshot from the video below Grace TooheyLos Angeles Times(TNS) In a bizarre crash-turned-robbery, four men...
Married teacher arrested for what she did with student

Rikki Lynn Laughlin (Maries County Sheriff's Office/Facebook) A 24-year-old special education teacher in Missouri is wearing an orange...
Police identify suspect accused of killing at least 22 and injuring...

Law enforcement officials in Androscoggin County, Maine, are investigating reports of an active shooter in multiple locations on Wednesday, Oct. 25,...
At least 22 killed in mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine

A mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine has left 22 killed and over 50 wounded, according to multiple sources.
Police chief’s son, who is accused of shooting two officers from...

La Vergne Police Officers Ashely Boleyjack and Gregory Kern. (City of La Vergne) The man who wounded two...
Teens accused of murdering retired police chief taunt his family in...

Screenshot from the video below Update: The two teens accused of purposefully killing a retired police chief, Andreas...
Married teacher busted with boys as young as 13 years old

Cassidy Kraus (Carroll County Detention Center/Facebook) A teacher in Iowa is out on bond after it was discovered...
Bodycam reveals man who crashed into Chinese consulate tried to stab...

Screenshot from the video below Madilynne MedinaSFGate, San Francisco(TNS) Last week, the San Francisco Police Department released...
“There’s always a bad one or two in the bunch, but...

A collage of photos of former NYPD officer Grace Rose Baez and evidence being used to prosecute her for allegedly selling...
Leoaffairs talk candidly about law enforcement related topics without the fear of repercussion. Here you will find information about Internal Affairs, the Policeman’s Bill of Rights, Whistle Blower laws, Public Corruption and an array of other informational areas.
